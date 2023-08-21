Pixar's Elemental Overtakes Across The Spider-Verse At The International Box Office

This summer has had its fair share of bummer headlines in regard to the box office, save for the shocking success of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." This past weekend saw "Blue Beetle" become another disappointment for DC, while "Strays" got straight-up buried in no small part due to the ongoing strikes that are preventing casts from doing press for films. But amidst the doom and gloom is one of the feel-good stories of the year in Pixar's "Elemental." The film rebounded from absolute disaster to become a success. So much so that it has actually surpassed "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" at the international box office, amazingly enough.

Over the weekend, "Elemental" overtook Sony's animated "Spider-Man" flick overseas, with Pixar's latest now sitting at $307.1 million outside of North America, per The Numbers. Meanwhile, "Across the Spider-Verse" has earned $302.1 million internationally. Now, as far as the overall total goes, the edge still goes to Spidey. The "Spider-Verse" sequel has earned $380.9 million domestically, giving it a $683 million total, whereas "Elemental" has taken in just $151.1 million domestically for a $458.2 million running total.

That said, the fact that Pixar now has the biggest animated movie of the year outside of North America is nothing shy of amazing. An original film has outgrossed a "Spider-Man" movie throughout most of the world. It's a sign that Pixar's good name still has a lot of cache with audiences, even if Disney sent several of the studio's films straight to Disney+ during the early years of the pandemic (a decision that CEO Bob Iger has acknowledged did some damage, it should be noted). Yet, Pixar endures.