Multiple Marvel Shows 'Diluted Focus' And Pixar Movies Going To Streaming Hurt The Brand, Says Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently re-upped his contract with the studio through 2026. When he took over for Bob Chapek late last year, the plan was to have Iger stay for two years and find a successor. Unfortunately, Disney has too many messes to clean up, and they've yet to find a suitable replacement for Iger. One of the biggest issues is that two of Disney's biggest brands, Pixar and Marvel, have been struggling as of late, and that's something Iger recently addressed. In short? He blames it on Disney+.

Iger recently spoke at the Sun Valley Conference (via Variety), and first, more broadly, discussed some of the studio's theatrical disappointments, such as "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and Pixar's "Elemental" (though the latter isn't as much of a disappointment as it seems). Here's what the executive had to say about the relationship between some of those films on the company's focus on Disney+.

"There have been some disappointments. We would have liked some of our more recent releases to perform better. It's reflective not as a problem from a personnel perspective, but I think in our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve mostly our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond — in terms of their time and their focus — way beyond where they had been."

Indeed, Disney+ shot out of the gate and entered the streaming wars with a bang, becoming one of Netflix's biggest competitors almost overnight. Disney used big brands like "Star Wars," Marvel, and Pixar to bring attention to the platform. But that, ultimately, came at a cost. Now, audiences know they can wait until something is on Disney+ to watch it. But the problem is a bit more complex than that.