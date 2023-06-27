Elemental's Box Office Gives Disney Reason To Be Cautiously Optimistic About Pixar

Disney, before the pandemic, was an unquestioned force to be reckoned with at the box office, with Pixar serving as a cornerstone of its empire. The animation studio had become one of the most respected brands in cinema after delivering a ridiculous string of hits for 25 years dating back to 1995's "Toy Story," with very few misfires along the way. Unfortunately, that narrative has changed dramatically since 2020, with "Elemental" becoming the latest project from the fabled studio to underdeliver. However, there's reason to remain optimistic about the future.

"Elemental" opened to a disappointing $29.6 million in theaters, partly due to heavy competition from "The Flash" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," among others. Given the film's massive $200 million budget, it seemed like it was dead in the water. But not so fast! Word of mouth proved to be pretty dang good for director Peter Son's fantastical take on forbidden love. In its second weekend, the film pulled in a surprisingly decent $18.46 million (per The Numbers). That was good enough to hold onto the number two spot, representing a mere 38% week-to-week drop. With an A CinemaScore, the sturdy holds could/should continue for weeks to come.

Let's be clear, this movie still has an absolute mountain to climb. At the time of writing, Pixar's latest has earned $65.5 million domestically and $55.6 million internationally for a $121.1 million global total. It would probably need closer to $500 million to be considered even a modest hit. That's not going to happen. With that said, the fact that the movie didn't just fall off a cliff in its second weekend like "The Flash" did suggests that Disney may have some positive news on the horizon. That is, assuming they don't abandon original, theatrical animation altogether in the face of massive losses.