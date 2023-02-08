New Toy Story, Zootopia, And Frozen Sequels In The Works At Disney

Some of Disney's most popular animated franchises are getting new installments. Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during the company's first-quarter earnings call today that sequels to "Toy Story," "Zootopia," and "Frozen" are being developed. Iger said that more details beyond their existence will be announced soon, so there's not much to speculate on at the moment. However, that's bound to change throughout the year.

"Toy Story" and "Frozen" are no strangers to sequels. The fourth "Toy Story" movie was released back in 2019, as was the second "Frozen" film. However, the official confirmation of a sequel to "Zootopia" might be major news for fans of the film. Despite making a billion dollars at the box office, little movement has been made to expand the world of anthropomorphic animals the film introduced — at least on the film side. "Zootopia+" was released on Disney+ in November 2022, but those episodes lasted only a few minutes each. A sequel to "Zootopia" will be the first large-scale continuation of the 2016 film.

No other details have been announced for these movies, but it's likely that writers and maybe even animators are already working hard on bringing them to life. There are a slew of potential dates that these movies could release on. Three co-productions with Walt Disney Animation Studios have been announced between 2024 and 2026, any of which could accommodate "Zootopia 2" and "Frozen 3." Likewise, three Pixar collaborations have been dated for 2025 and 2026, one of which will almost certainly go to "Toy Story 5."