Elio Trailer: An 11-Year Old Boy Heads To Space In Pixar's Next Movie

"Elemental" is arriving in theaters this weekend, and it sounds like a proper return to the big screen after "Lightyear" turned out to be a bit of a disappointment. Since we have a new Pixar movie arriving in multiplexes around the world, that means it's time for the traditional sneak peek at the animation studio's next film.

Pixar will continue digging back into original storytelling concepts with "Elio," a sci-fi adventure first announced at The D23 Expo in 2022, which finds the titular 11-year-old boy as he inadvertently gets sent into outer space after making contact with aliens. But what happens to Elio in space isn't what you might expect.

Elio's mother has been working on a top-secret military project trying to decode a strange signal from space. However, Elio (voiced by young "Sweet Tooth" actor Yonas Kibreab) is the one who somehow manages to communicate with the aliens, and he's suddenly beamed into space. But rather than being in any serious danger, Elio is actually mistaken as an intergalactic ambassador for the planet Earth.

We've got the first trailer Pixar's "Elio" ready for you to check out below.