The Dollars Must Flow As Dune Finally Crosses $400 Million At The Box Office

Five months after the movie first started making its way in theaters across the world, "Dune" has finally crossed a major box office milestone (of the pandemic era, anyway). The Warner Bros. and Legendary adaptation of Frank Herbert's famed sci-fi novel has officially crossed the $400 million mark at the global box office. This now makes the sequel seem like a safer bet despite already having the green light, while also giving just a bit more potential juice to this year's Academy Awards,

According to The Numbers, "Dune" has earned $400.1 million including $107.8 domestically. This is important as the movie was initially made available on HBO Max in the U.S. at no additional cost to subscribers, which most certainly hurt its overall earnings potential. Despite that, the allegedly strong streaming numbers coupled with the strong box office around the world helped get director Dennis Villeneuve his much-desired green light for "Dune Part Two" literally the day after the first film hit theaters in the U.S. Now, that move looks a little smarter in hindsight since it has crossed this threshold.

"Dune" carried a budget in the $160 million range and, in pre-pandemic times, the hope was this film could bring in $500 million or more to justify a big, flashy franchise. Expectations have been tempered a great deal over the past couple of years and, when coupled with what it did for HBO Max, the numbers made sense. It's also important to note that the first movie was very much a "part one," ending at a sort of strange place for more casual viewers, teeing up the ball big time for a sequel. If the second movie didn't get made, it would feel especially strange. The studio was pot-committed in a way. Luckily, moviegoers turned up.