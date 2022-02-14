Dune: Part Two Was Greenlit The Day After Dune Landed In Theaters

Warner Bros. and Legendary seemed interested in the idea of making director Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's beloved sci-fi novel "Dune" into (at least) a two-part epic, but some in Hollywood wondered if the companies would actually follow through with a sequel. Thankfully, the first movie performed well enough when it hit theaters last fall to indeed justify "Dune: Part Two," which will be coming our way in 2023. It turns out Villeneuve wasn't sitting on pins and needles for too long, as his sequel got the green light from the studio that day after it hit theaters in North America.

The filmmaker recently sat down with the folks at Empire Magazine for the upcoming issue. During the conversation, Villeneuve revealed that he got the call about "Dune: Part Two" sooner than one might have expected. Here's what he had to say about it:

"It was funny, in fact. Because when I got the numbers from the United States, I knew that the movie had performed very well in Europe and that people were very excited about it and it was starting to smell good. But I got the numbers on a Friday and on the Saturday night everybody was drinking Champagne and celebrating, but I slept like a baby. I slept so well and I woke up saying, 'Oh boy, I didn't sleep like that in four years!' Then I got a call: 'We are greenlit!' And I started to prep. So when people ask me if I had time to relax, I say, 'Yes, one night.'"

"Dune" did indeed have one heck of a nice international rollout before making its way to theaters in the U.S. in October 2021. On its opening Friday, the film took in an impressive $17.5 million, which is all the more amazing given that it was also available to stream at no additional cost to subscribers on HBO Max. Once it became clear that the movie's opening day was a success, little time was wasted in getting the sequel going.