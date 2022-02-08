The Best Picture Oscar Nominees: A Box Office Breakdown

The first and most obvious thing that stands out is the only movie that actually made a sizable amount at the box office is "Dune." I talked about this previously but a big potential issue heading into this awards season was that many of the expected nominees had not made much of a dent in the box office. The numbers laid out like this absolutely confirm that to be the case. Does box office have any bearing on a movie's quality? Absolutely not. "West Side Story" is considered to be some of Steven Spielberg's best work in years and the fact that Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley" didn't make more is a tragedy.

What it does signal, however, is that there are only a few movies here that the general public might actually care about, with "Dune" being one of them. The others were streaming releases such as "Don't Look Up," which managed to shatter Netflix viewing records upon its debut last year. The theatrical run was purely ceremonial so that the company could find itself in the position it's in right now — with not one but two Best Picture nominations with "The Power of the Dog" up for the top prize as well. Netflix now arguably has its best chance ever to take home Best Picture.

An important takeaway here is that even many of these movies that got theatrical releases are being bolstered by streaming. "Dune" and "King Richard" were released on HBO Max in the U.S. on the same day they hit theaters, which means an awful lot of people watched those movies from the comfort of home, much like Netflix's nominees or Apple's "CODA." Come time for Oscars, the same might be true of "Nightmare Alley" as well, which is currently streaming on both HBO Max and Hulu, offering people the chance to catch it before the telecast.

The only caveat I will make about that potentially increased audience is that streaming tends to be a bit more of a passive experience. People don't tend to engage with a streaming release the same way they do when a movie becomes a must-see box office hit. Just look at the endless discussion about "Spider-Man: No Way Home" or even "Dune" when it was originally released. While it remains to be seen I expect that viewership for this year's telecast might reflect that people are less likely to tune in if there aren't big, buzzy, box office hits in the mix.