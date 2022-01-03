This Year's Big Oscar Contenders Have Hardly Made A Dent In The Box Office

For the purposes of this article, we're going to look at a dozen movies that are widely considered to be in the conversation for Best Picture, as that category will be of most interest and those movies will likely dominate the other Oscars categories as well. This will paint a picture of just how bleak the situation is. It should be noted that Netflix, Amazon and most streaming services do not release box office figures, so some movies won't have a number attached. That being said, these releases tend not to draw big audiences as these movies are available to stream for free at the click of a button, which gets to the heart of the issue, really. Here are some of the most buzzed about movies, in no particular order, along with their domestic box office, as well as the worldwide box office numbers, if the movie has been released internationally.

"Belfast" – $6.9 million

"The Power of the Dog" – Netflix, N/A

"Dune" – $106 million domestic/$394.5 million worldwide

"West Side Story" – $29.5 million domestic/$52.7 million worldwide

"Licorice Pizza" – $6.3 million

"King Richard" – $14.6 million domestic/$26.7 million worldwide

"The Tragedy of Macbeth" – Apple, N/A

"Drive My Car" – $324 thousand domestic/$2.1 million worldwide

"Don't Look Up" – Netflix, N/A

"Being the Ricardos" – Amazon, N/A

"Nightmare Alley" – $7.5 million domestic

"Tick Tick...Boom!" – Netflix, N/A

As we can see, the only movie with a large theatrical audience is "Dune," which was also available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S., as was "King Richard." The only other movies with sizable audiences were released by streaming services and, in many cases, audiences engage with streaming movies somewhat passively. It's churn-and-burn, not necessarily resulting in the kind of engagement that would make a viewer care as to whether or not those movies garner awards season love. Hence, things are looking pretty rough for this year's potential nominees.

The Oscars telecast drew in a record-low of 10.4 million viewers last year, compared to the 23.6 million viewers in 2020. It stands to reason, if the movies nominated didn't generate much interest with moviegoers, it will be tough to get a big audience to tune into an overlong awards show honoring those sparsely seen movies.