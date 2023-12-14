The 10 Biggest Box Office Hits And Surprises Of 2023 Ranked
2023 is going to be a year that we look back on for some time as an important one in cinema history. We've had monster hit movies, yes, but more than that, it was a year of transition for Hollywood. The great box office recovery in the pandemic era continued, but it did so by bucking trends. The charge wasn't led by superheroes, nor by Disney remakes or anything we've come to expect over the last decade or so. From adult-skewing biopics to video game icons, and even faith-based cinema, moviegoers turned out this year in unexpected ways.
This will go down as the first year in decades that sequels didn't reign supreme atop the global box office. It marks the first time in recent memory that superhero movies, by and large, weren't a guaranteed pathway to success. It was a year in which one of the biggest movies came out of nowhere after sitting on a shelf for years only to find itself mired in controversy. 2023 is a year for the record books in so many ways.
We're here to look back at this year at the box office, running down not just the biggest movies of the year — but also the most surprising ones. More than just looking at the movies that sold the most tickets, we're here to take a deeper look at this year's biggest success stories. What movies turned the largest profit? Who came out on top? Which moneymakers shocked us the most? To determine this ranking, I looked not just at the hard numbers, but at the cultural impact. The ranking reflects that research, as well as the insights of the my past year of box office coverage here on /Film. There is, without a doubt, much to discuss. Here are the ten biggest box office hits and surprises of the year.
Sound of Freedom
If this list were limited merely to surprises in 2023, it's entirely possible that "Sound of Freedom" would come out on the tippy top. This movie was finished years ago and got caught up in the Disney/Fox deal, leaving it on the shelf to collect dust. Then, out of nowhere, the faith-based Angel Studios managed to secure the rights to the thriller — which is based on the real-life exploits of Tim Ballard (played by Jim Caviezel) — and turned it into a massive theatrical hit. Against a very reasonable budget in the $15 million range, the film has earned $249.1 million worldwide, including a whopping $184 million domestically. That puts it in the top ten domestic earners for the year, above massive blockbusters like "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."
Angel Studios sold many of these tickets through the controversial "Pay it Forward" program, which allowed people to buy tickets for others to see the film. That, among other things, raised red flags and made the film a lightning rod for controversy. Even though the film became politicized and muddy, there is no denying that it brought lots of folks out to theaters who might not otherwise have gone this summer. For better or worse, this level of success with faith-based cinema is something that Hollywood will attempt to emulate in the future.
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
It's nearly impossible to talk about 2023 in review without bringing up Taylor Swift. The massive pop star had the biggest year of her career, in no small part because of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour." Not just the record-breaking tour itself, but the concert film that was surprise-released in September that went on to essentially save the early fall from being a barren wasteland. When we talk about unexpected, Earth-shattering stuff that happened at the box office 2023, Swift's name is right at the top of that list. Distributed directly by AMC Theatres and announced with little-to-no warning just weeks ahead of the theatrical rollout, "The Eras Tour" galvanized Swifties around the world (particularly in North America), resulting in one of the most unanticipated hits of the year.
All told, the concert film took in $249.5 million worldwide, including a stellar $178.9 million domestically. It also only carried a budget of around $20 million, meaning that Swift and AMC will be rolling in profits from this one. Beyond the straight-up financial windfall that theaters desperately needed at that time, this one may have implications for years to come as other artists — or perhaps even independently produced films — may attempt to circumvent studios in the future and go straight to theater chains for distribution. Swift may prove to be a trailblazer here in that regard.
Five Nights at Freddy's
Is it surprising that a horror movie based on a very popular series of video games made good money at the box office? Not really. What's shocking about "Five Nights at Freddy's" is the level at which the film succeeded, particularly since this is a project that was stuck in development hell for years. But Jason Blum got the film across the finish line and Blumhouse Productions scored another huge hit for Universal Pictures in the process. The most amazing part? The movie has been available on Peacock since the very day it hit theaters, which didn't seem to hamper its success one bit. Case in point, director Emma Tammi's video game adaptation is sitting pretty at $293 million worldwide, including $137 million domestically. Again, audiences have been able to watch this at home the whole time. They chose, very deliberately, to see it in theaters instead. That's saying something.
From a pure return on investment standpoint, it is hard to do better than "Five Nights at Freddy's." Not only did the movie make nearly $300 million worldwide, but it was available on Peacock from day one. That streaming deal more than covered the relatively modest $20 million budget. In essence, every dollar made from ticket sales was pure profit from the jump. Not to mention the fact that this is now, undoubtedly, going to be the start of a very promising franchise. A home run, plain and simple.
John Wick: Chapter 4
It probably wouldn't come as a shock to anyone that the fourth movie in a series of movies starring Keanu Reeves did well for itself financially. But what the "John Wick" movies have been able to accomplish, punctuated by "John Wick: Chapter 4," is downright remarkable. Each entry in the franchise has grossed more than the last following the first entry's modest performance. But that first film's audience grew exponentially after it arrived on home video and, from there, things exploded. It all culminated in the monster-sized, three-hour "Chapter 4," which topped out at $440 million worldwide. That includes $187 million domestically and $253 million overseas. Even against a $100 million budget, this was a huge win for Lionsgate.
Just to put things into perspective, "Chapter 3" grossed $327 million worldwide, meaning that the much longer "Chapter 4" took in $113 million more globally. This sort of thing just doesn't happen this late into a franchise except for on the rarest of rare occasions, like "The Fast and the Furious." Now, Lionsgate has itself a $1 billion franchise that has extended to TV with "The Continental," and with spin-offs on the way, including "Ballerina" starring Ana de Armas. And to think the first movie nearly went directly to VOD.
Elemental
When we talk about surprising things that happened at the box office this year, nothing is more pleasantly surprising than the improbable turnaround for Disney and Pixar's "Elemental." This is a movie that seemed straight-up dead on arrival after it opened to just $29 million back in June on a busy weekend. Especially in a crowded summer season, a $200 million movie having such a rough opening weekend would almost always spell certain doom. Then something amazing happened.
In the coming weeks, director Peter Sohn's Pixar original held remarkably well, maintaining the number 2 spot on the charts for three weeks in a row. Word of mouth proved to be incredibly strong and, even as huge movies like "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" entered the fold, "Elemental" held on for weeks and weeks. At the same time, overseas audiences turned out in droves to see the film. It all added up to one of the most incredible turnarounds in modern box office history. All told, Pixar's latest pulled in $495 million worldwide, including a huge $341 million internationally.
Pixar suffered more than almost any other studio during the pandemic, with "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red" all going directly to Disney+ with no meaningful theatrical release. It felt like audiences were turning on the once reliable hit-maker because they had been conditioned to understand that these movies were now "free" on Disney+. "Elemental" proved that Pixar still has a lot of life left in the tank. The feel-good box office story of the year.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
It's hard to quantify just how much people loved 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Arguably at the peak of superhero cinema as the dominant force in Hollywood, along came this animated masterpiece to shake things up in a big way. Yet, the movie was a somewhat modest (by superhero movie standards) hit, taking in $375 million worldwide against a $90 million budget. But the love for this movie would show itself when this year's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" finally arrived. The long-awaited sequel delivered the goods, and audiences ate it up.
Broadly speaking, there is this sense that animation is somehow a lesser art form sometimes. Case in point, no animated movie has ever won Best Picture at the Oscars. In recent years, few movies have asserted themselves as a strong case for animation as legitimate cinema quite like these "Spider-Verse" films have. Bigger, more ambitious, and just as stunning as its predecessor, "Across the Spider-Verse" is as legitimate as cinema gets, and it was rewarded handsomely by becoming the breakout sequel of the year.
Against near-universal praise, the film took in a whopping $690 million worldwide, which was split pretty evenly between domestic and international audiences. Or, to put it another way, the sequel grossed 84% more than its predecessor. This sort of jump just doesn't happen all that often in the realm of blockbuster cinema. In a year when so many superhero movies underperformed, audiences voted feverishly with their dollars in favor of Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
2023 may well be remembered as the year that the superhero bubble popped. More superhero movies disappointed (if not outright flopped) in 2023 than succeeded. Even the once-mighty Marvel Cinematic Universe suffered a tragic flop in the form of "The Marvels" (not to mention the underperformance of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"), leaving the future on shaky ground. But "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was here to remind us that audiences, when properly motivated, will still turn out in droves to see comic book heroes do their thing on the big screen. Anchored by a talking raccoon and a sentient tree, "Guardians" is arguably the most unlikely blockbuster franchise of the last decade. But audiences love these characters and they were eager to see Star-Lord and the gang fly away together into the forever and beautiful sky.
The "end of an era" angle was more than motivating enough to get the masses out for the finale to James Gunn's trilogy. Against very favorable reviews, a film that didn't have to carry the weight of larger happenings in the MCU's future on its shoulders stood on its own and delivered an emotionally satisfying conclusion to the "Guardians" saga. With $845 million worldwide against a $250 million budget, it stands alone as not just the highest-grossing superhero movie of the year, but arguably the only outright successful live-action superhero movie of 2023. As hard as that is to believe, it doesn't make it any less true. Come what may in the future, this is what the MCU looks like when it's firing on all cylinders.
Oppenheimer
Heading into 2023, "Oppenheimer" was without a doubt one of the biggest question marks on the release calendar. With a star-studded cast and Christopher Nolan at the helm, would audiences turn up for a biopic about the man who birthed the atomic bomb? What's more, would the hulking three-hour runtime be off-putting to general moviegoers? And, to complicate matters even further, would going up directly against "Barbie" hurt the movie's prospects? It turns out that audiences were resoundingly in favor of seeing what Nolan had to offer with his take on this historical figure and his transformative creation. Even though "three-hour biopic about people doing science and math" doesn't scream blockbuster, this became the most shocking overperformance by any over this year.
Amidst the "Barbenheimer" craze that the world got caught up in this summer, "Oppenheimer" made dizzying amounts of money, ultimately racking up $953 million worth of ticket sales worldwide, including a tremendous $628 million internationally. With an awards season re-release as well as a pending release in Japan still on the books, Nolan's latest could very well reach the coveted $1 billion milestone before all's said and done. When/if that does happen, it will be the most unlikely movie in history to make at least $1 billion at the box office. The $100 million budget was, to say the least, money well spent.
Yes, it's a movie by one of cinema's most celebrated filmmakers and yes, it features a murderer's row of famous faces led by Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, but adult-focused dramas have suffered greatly in the pandemic era. This movie provided hope to the industry at large that moviegoers will still show up for movies that aren't based on pre-existing IP, or don't have some inherent commercial angle. The appeal of watching Nolan do his thing proved to be enough in this case. Not bad for a movie that didn't top the charts once during its entire run.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
There was a time not all that long ago when it felt like Hollywood was never going to crack the code on video game movies. They consistently fell short of the mark critically, commercially, or, more often than not, both. With "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," Nintendo finally managed to bring its beloved characters to the screen with astounding levels of success. This animated film from the folks at Illumination more than made up for the sins of 1993's "Super Mario Bros." More than that, it established a new ceiling for video game movies, proving to Hollywood at large that, when executed correctly, audiences will turn up for these adaptations. In this case, the secret sauce proved to be making an up-the-middle, family-friendly adventure.
Ranking as the second-biggest movie of 2023 overall, "Mario" pulled in an astounding $1.36 billion worldwide, including $575 million domestically and $788 million internationally. To sweeten the pot, Universal Pictures and Nintendo managed to make the film for a very reasonable $100 million, meaning the windfall of profits from this venture is going to be massive. It may well usher in the golden age of video game movies, much like Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" truly ushered in the superhero era after movies like "X-Men" and "Blade" cracked the door open. Similarly, "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Detective Pikachu" walked so that Mario and Luigi could run.
It probably shouldn't surprise anyone that an animated "Mario" movie was successful, but anyone who says they predicted that this movie was going to be this big of a hit is either Nostradamus or a liar.
Barbie
It always seemed like a pretty good idea to make a "Barbie" movie. Sure, we've had lots of animated, made-for-kids movies based on Mattel's beloved doll in the past, but we're talking about a real, theatrical movie here. And securing Margot Robbie for the title role? So rarely does something feel so right. Not to mention the perfection of Ryan Gosling as Ken. To top it all off, "Lady Bird" and "Little Women" director Greta Gerwig was at the helm. The stars seemed to be aligned here. Even so, the ceiling for success felt nebulous. What nobody predicted was that this was going to become not just the highest-grossing movie of the year, but one of the biggest movies in history.
Also capitalizing on the "Barbenheimer" craze, Gerwig's movie opened to a stunning $162 million over the summer, shocking the industry. That was just the beginning. It became the movie of the summer and held on for weeks in what will go down as a box office run for the ages. "Barbie" ended up pulling in $1.44 billion worldwide, including $636 million domestically and $804 million internationally. Warner Bros. spent nearly $150 million to produce the film and, ahead of the release, that seemed risky. It would be an understatement to say that the studio's faith in the project was rewarded.
The most surprising part of the whole thing is that Gerwig and Robbie didn't end up making the obvious version of a "Barbie" movie. They made a PG-13 movie that was surprisingly existential and had something to say. There was undoubtedly a safer, more obvious version of this movie. Gerwig delivered anything but that. The fact that audiences rewarded that creativity signaled to Hollywood at large that safe (some might say boring) has a ceiling. With great risk comes great reward proved true in this case.