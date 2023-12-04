The Marvels To Finish Box Office Run As Lowest-Grossing MCU Movie Ever

It happened faster than anyone could have predicted earlier in the year, but it's pretty much a wrap on "The Marvels" at the box office. The movie isn't leaving theaters just yet but the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is running out of gas very quickly — so much so that it is assured to finish its run as the lowest-grossing entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 33 movies across 15 years and not one of them has made less than this movie will. It's a sobering moment for Disney, as well as the state of superhero cinema in general.

"The Marvels" took in just $2.5 million in its fourth weekend, representing a 60% drop that took the movie out of the top ten, per The Numbers. It's an unthinkably quick fall from grace for a Marvel film, as this brand has been unthinkably dominant for more than a decade now. As it stands, director Nia DaCosta's "Captain Marvel" sequel has amassed $197 million worldwide, including just $80.7 million domestically. It will be the first MCU movie to not cross the $100 million mark in North America. It also means that 2008's "The Incredible Hulk" ($265 million worldwide) will no longer be the low bar for MCU movies going forward.

One key difference is that "Hulk" had a budget of around $137 million, whereas "The Marvels" cost around $220 million, so the losses on this one are going to be far greater. Disney sent out a note to the press (per Variety) stating, "With 'The Marvels' box office now winding down, we will stop weekend reporting of international/global grosses on this title." It feels very much like the studio is throwing in the towel as this is highly unusual for a massive blockbuster. If things were going well, Disney would like the information to be out there.