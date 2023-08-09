The Flash Managed To Outgross Just One Single MCU Movie At The Box Office

It almost feels like kicking a dead horse at this point, but it is absolutely no secret that "The Flash" was a big bomb. Were it not for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" facing down becoming Disney's biggest flop since "John Carter," it would be uncontested as the summer's biggest loser. Again, I'm not trying to be mean here, but the realities are what they are. As the Scarlet Speedster's first live-action solo film lets out its last gasps of life in theaters, it has actually managed to pass a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie at the box office. But it's just one and has no shot at passing any others, serving to illustrate just how poorly DC's latest performed.

Per The Numbers, after adding less than $6,000 domestically on Tuesday along with a $68,653 eighth weekend, "The Flash" has now earned $268.1 million globally against a huge $200 million production budget, which does not account for marketing. Given that the movie has already been on VOD for weeks now, its total is unlikely to grow by much before it leaves theaters entirely in the near future.

In comparing director Andy Muschietti's DC film to the MCU, it did manage to surpass the total gross of 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." Released as the second film in the MCU after "Iron Man," it made $265.5 million, ranking as by far the lowest-grossing entry in the series to date. The next closest is "Captain America: The First Avenger" ($370 million), so it's not particularly close. It truly serves as an indicator of just how much of an outlier "Incredible Hulk" was. It's the lowest of low bars for Marvel Studios 15 years removed, and it's a bar that "The Flash" was barely able to clear.