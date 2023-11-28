No Disney Movie Will Cross $1 Billion At The Box Office This Year – And That's Bad News

2023 has, overall, felt like an up year at the box office. We've had massive hits like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" that helped deliver a monster summer movie season, we've had original films like Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" find their audience, and horror has reigned supreme with the likes of "M3GAN" and "Five Nights at Freddy's" putting a lot of butts in seats. Disney, however, has had a down year and, as evidence of that, not a single one of the studio's mega-budget blockbusters released this year will cross the $1 billion mark.

Disney's highest-grossing movie of the year is director James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which topped out at $845 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. That makes it the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year behind "Oppenheimer" ($950 million), "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($1.36 billion), and "Barbie" ($1.44 billion). From there, it's a steep drop-off, with Disney's next biggest film being "The Little Mermaid" ($569 million), followed by "Elemental" ($495 million), and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" ($476 million), which currently rounds out the top ten for the year.

It's a remarkable change for Disney, a studio that had seven movies — "Aladdin" ($1.05 billion), "Toy Story 4") ($1.07 billion), "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" ($1.07 billion), "Captain Marvel" ($1.12 billion), "Frozen II" ($1.45 billion), "The Lion King" ($1.65 billion), and "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.8 billion) — make at least $1 billion in 2019 pre-pandemic. Let's not forget about Sony's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" ($1.13 billion), which Disney had a stake in.

The concerning part is that Disney still spent ridiculous amounts of money on many movies this year. "Elemental" was a $200 million movie that was bailed out by a remarkable, unprecedented run. Other movies such as "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" ($384 million worldwide/$300 million budget), "Haunted Mansion" ($117 million worldwide/$150 million budget), and "The Marvels" ($188 million worldwide to date/$250 million budget) weren't nearly as lucky.