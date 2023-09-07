Wes Anderson Still A Quiet Box Office Hero As Asteroid City Passes $50 Million

Even though the movie hasn't been in the conversation in a meaningful way for weeks now, Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" has managed to cross a box office milestone. Thanks to the Labor Day weekend returns, the filmmaker's latest has finally crossed the $50 million mark globally. While it may not be a fortune by Hollywood standards, it's good enough to cement Anderson as a man carving a path for those who wish to see more original films produced in the current landscape. Quietly, this is something Anderson has done for a long time.

Per The Numbers, "Asteroid City" pulled in just shy of $43,000 over Labor Day weekend domestically, which was just enough to put it over the top. It now sits at $28.1 million domestically to go with $22.4 million internationally for a grand total of $50.5 million. Against a $25 million budget and seemingly modest marketing budget, that's a win for Focus Features. Sure, it's probably not going to turn a profit in its theatrical run alone, but the movie has already been on VOD for weeks now pulling in money that way. Between the Blu-ray release and other revenue streams, Anderson's latest will turn a profit. This is just how he does it.

The other good news here is that the movie just opened in Japan and is still due to release in Italy on September 14, 2023, so that box office total will still grow a bit between now and the end of its theatrical run. What's more, if the film can somehow end up in the awards season conversation, there may be some sort of re-release down the line to help juice its prospects. Even without a theatrical re-release, awards season love would certainly goose the VOD numbers.