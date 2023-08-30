The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: The Flash, Asteroid City, And More

"The Flash" feels like a truly cursed film. It was delayed for a significant amount of time, star Ezra Miller was mired in controversy, and it arrived as the so-called DCEU was winding down to make way for James Gunn's new take on the DC universe. There was also a distinct air of flop sweat covering the film's prospects, with Warner Bros. overhyping things to the extreme — Gunn came out and said the film was "truly one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen," and even Tom Cruise got roped into praising the film.

And then it arrived and flopped, and flopped hard. Critics were not pleased with the film (although we here at /Film actually gave it a positive review), and audiences didn't seem to care. So is "The Flash" as bad as its reputation suggests? I don't think it's an abomination or a total disaster, but it's a messy, ugly movie that doesn't seem to have any real direction. The plot involves Barry Allen (Miller) speeding into an alternate dimension in order to save his murdered mother.

But this causes a ripple effect that changes the world as Barry knows it. That includes a new/old Batman, with Michael Keaton returning to the role. Having Keaton back in the cape and cowl again is a nice touch, but it sadly doesn't amount to much (even though Keaton is doing the best he can with the material). And don't even get me started on Sasha Calle's Supergirl, who seems to only exist so she can be brutally killed off again and again.

When the film ends it feels like everything that happened was almost entirely inconsequential. And yet, "The Flash" feels no worse than most recent superhero pics — it's bloated, it's formulaic, it's forgettable, but what else is new? I don't think it's a complete failure, but it's certainly not the type of movie one ever needs to revisit.

Special features: