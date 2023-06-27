Asteroid City Gave Wes Anderson The Biggest Box Office Weekend Of His Career

There's been a fair bit of bad box office news going around as of late, with "The Flash," "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," and Pixar's "Eternal" disappointing at the box office, while original films continue to struggle when it comes to finding an audience. Case in point? "About My Father," "The Machine," and "Kandahar" all tanked on the same weekend last month. But Wes Anderson has come to save the day as the filmmaker's latest "Asteroid City" had a great recent weekend. So much so that it now ranks as the best single weekend for a movie in Anderson's storied career.

The star-studded "Asteroid City" expanded into 1,675 theaters last weekend after launching in just a handful the week before. Coming in sixth place, the film took in $9 million, bringing its domestic total to $10.26 million. More importantly, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter, that sets a new high bar for Anderson, with "The Grand Budapest Hotel" serving as the previous record-holder. The 2014 film, which eventually nabbed a Best Picture Oscar nomination, earned $8.5 million in its fourth weekend nine years ago.

As it stands, "Asteroid City" has earned $6.47 million internationally, bringing its total to $16.7 million. Focus Features is distributing the offbeat comedy, which carried a budget of $25 million. If things continue to go well, the film has a real shot at breaking even during its theatrical run. The question is whether or not it can beat Anderson's "The French Dispatch," which earned $45.1 million worldwide in 2021, serving as one of the rare wins for a theatrical original in the post-pandemic era.