This Barbie Just Passed Frozen At The Box Office To Enter The Top 20 Highest Grossing Movies Ever

Another day, another landmark moment for the "Barbie" movie. Even though director Greta Gerwig's smash hit finally surrendered the top spot at the box office over the weekend to "Blue Beetle," things are continuing to go well with the film actually coming out on top again on both Monday and Tuesday domestically. Coupled with ongoing ticket sales from overseas markets, Warner Bros.' can now count the blockbuster as one of the 20 highest-grossing movies of all time.

According to The Numbers, "Barbie," which stars Margot Robbie as Mattel's enduringly popular doll, has now earned $1.286 billion at the global box office. That includes $572.8 million in North America, to go along with $713.3 million internationally. More importantly, that running total is enough to put it past Disney's 2013 smash hit "Frozen" ($1.284 billion) to enter the top 20 all-time. It should soon pass "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" ($1.3 billion) as well to climb to number 19. More importantly, it will likely pass "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" ($1.315 billion) in the near future to become the highest-grossing Warner Bros. release ever, having recently overtaken Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" as the studio's biggest domestic earner.

To say that this is a surprise remains an understatement. Yes, it seemed like this movie had a lot of components capable of delivering a hit. But the fact that an adaptation of a children's toy with a PG-13 rating and a pretty out-of-the-box concept has made a lot more money than seemingly safer bets like "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" ($541.3 million) or "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" ($845.5 million) is stunning to consider as this movie continues to rake in the dough over a month into its theatrical run.