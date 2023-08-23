This Barbie Just Passed Frozen At The Box Office To Enter The Top 20 Highest Grossing Movies Ever
Another day, another landmark moment for the "Barbie" movie. Even though director Greta Gerwig's smash hit finally surrendered the top spot at the box office over the weekend to "Blue Beetle," things are continuing to go well with the film actually coming out on top again on both Monday and Tuesday domestically. Coupled with ongoing ticket sales from overseas markets, Warner Bros.' can now count the blockbuster as one of the 20 highest-grossing movies of all time.
According to The Numbers, "Barbie," which stars Margot Robbie as Mattel's enduringly popular doll, has now earned $1.286 billion at the global box office. That includes $572.8 million in North America, to go along with $713.3 million internationally. More importantly, that running total is enough to put it past Disney's 2013 smash hit "Frozen" ($1.284 billion) to enter the top 20 all-time. It should soon pass "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" ($1.3 billion) as well to climb to number 19. More importantly, it will likely pass "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" ($1.315 billion) in the near future to become the highest-grossing Warner Bros. release ever, having recently overtaken Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" as the studio's biggest domestic earner.
To say that this is a surprise remains an understatement. Yes, it seemed like this movie had a lot of components capable of delivering a hit. But the fact that an adaptation of a children's toy with a PG-13 rating and a pretty out-of-the-box concept has made a lot more money than seemingly safer bets like "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" ($541.3 million) or "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" ($845.5 million) is stunning to consider as this movie continues to rake in the dough over a month into its theatrical run.
Barbie continues to break records
The question that continues to linger at this point in the film's run is just how high "Barbie" can climb. It is already the highest-grossing movie ever directed by a woman, overtaking "Captain Marvel" ($1.13 billion), which was co-directed by Anna Boden. The next big thing will be overtaking "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" both domestically and worldwide to become the highest-grossing movie of 2023 overall. As it stands, "Mario" earned $1.356 billion, $574.2 million of which came from domestic ticket sales. "Barbie" should beat that total on Thursday.
Odds are, even with the movie set to arrive on VOD in early September, that "Barbie" has enough gas in the tank to get to at least $1.357 billion to become the biggest movie of 2023. By that point, it will also be the 15th biggest movie of all time, just below "Avengers: Age of Ultron" ($1.395 billion). That is absolutely amazing company to be in. Even with a $145 million production budget, which was an admittedly risky amount for an unproven theatrical franchise, Warner Bros. and Mattel are going to make a boatload of cash on this one. Once the strikes are over, expect a sequel to be announced.
"Barbie" is in theaters now and is set to arrive on VOD on September 5, 2023.