Barbie Overtakes The Dark Knight At The Box Office To Become WB's Biggest Domestic Release Ever

"Barbie" is a force to be reckoned with at the box office, no two ways about it. As if that wasn't evident before now, director Greta Gerwig's massive hit blockbuster has just passed a major milestone. Thanks to a strong showing early this week, the film has officially passed Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" to become Warner Bros.' biggest-ever hit domestically. Yes, we are now living in a world where Margot Robbie's Barbie reigns supreme over Christian Bale's Batman. Amazing stuff.

According to Variety, "Barbie" has now earned $537.5 million in North America. "The Dark Knight" had been WB's champion in this category for 15 years, having earned a massive $536 million in its day. While this doesn't account for inflation, it does offer some context for just how big of a hit Gerwig has made. Nolan's 2008 superhero masterpiece was an absolutely titanic moment in pop culture, and a movie that is beloved to this day. So the fact that it has been overtaken by any movie in this category is impressive. That it happened to be a PG-13, very unique take on Mattel's iconic doll and not, for example, another superhero film, is all the more remarkable.

"Barbie" had already passed "The Dark Knight" at the global box office, as Gerwig's film has made $1.2 billion worldwide thus far. Nolan's DC Comics adaptation topped out at $1 billion in its day. Though, at the time, it was far more rare for a movie to reach such heights. Still, in the post-quarantine landscape, such ticket sales have been far harder to come by. But this doll still has a few more benchmarks to hit before all's said and done.