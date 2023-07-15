Tales From The Box Office: The Dark Knight Was Simply Too Good To Be Ignored

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

In the history of blockbuster films — not just relegated to the world of comic book adaptations — few will ever be as beloved as Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight." From some absolutely classic action sequences to giving us one of the all-time great movie villains, this remains one of the shining examples of what blockbuster filmmaking can accomplish. At best, it can be so much more than empty popcorn cinema. This was and remains a best-case scenario for big-budget, big-screen entertainment.

What might get lost in the conversation all these years later is just how unbelievably massive this movie's success was compared to what came before. Have we seen sequels make more than their predecessors? You bet! But the degree to which "The Dark Knight" outdid "Batman Begins" was downright unheard of at the time. There are a number of reasons that it happened but, chief among them and not to be ignored is the fact that Nolan made a movie so good it was nearly impossible to ignore. Period.

In honor of the movie's 15th anniversary this week, we're looking back at "The Dark Knight," how it came to be, how a controversial casting decision turned into a defining screen performance for the ages, what happened when the movie hit theaters, and what lesson we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?