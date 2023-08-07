Can Barbie Beat Mario As The Biggest Movie Of The Year At The Box Office?

It was another absolutely gigantic weekend for "Barbie." The Warner Bros. adaptation of Mattel's enduring doll directed by Greta Gerwig topped the box office for a third straight weekend, adding another $53 million domestically to its ever-growing total. That was enough to help Barbie and Ken join the coveted $1 billion club, becoming the 53rd movie in history to do so. If the movie never makes another dime, it would be a resounding success beyond anyone's expectations. But the movie is, in fact, going to make many more dimes. So much so that it is looking like it's going to be a tight race between "Barbie" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" for the biggest movie of 2023 at the box office.

As it stands, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is the king of the hill in '23 with $1.352 billion to its name. Universal and Illumination's take on Nintendo's beloved plumber has been a sensation and, for a time, seemed like it was all but guaranteed to finish its run as the year's biggest global grosser. Then "Barbie" came along and performed well beyond what anyone could have reasonably thought was possible. Currently, Gerwig's latest sits at $1.03 billion. So it would need around $322 million to take the crown away from Mario and Luigi.

Working in favor of "Barbie" is the fact that August doesn't have a ton of big movies that look to light up the charts. "Last Voyage of the Demeter" almost feels like it's being buried by Universal, "Strays" might do fine for an R-rated comedy but it's not a threat, and "Blue Beetle" may well continue DC's brutal streak in 2023. That may give WB and Mattel a lot of runway to keep this hot streak going.