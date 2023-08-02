Barbie Is Now Among The 100 Highest Grossing Movies Of All Time (Let's Go Party)
Even people who don't typically pay attention to box office numbers are surely aware that Warner Bros. and Mattel hit a home run with "Barbie." With Margot Robbie as the title character and Greta Gerwig in the director's chair, the film has been a smash hit thus far, breaking records while fending off the likes of "Oppenheimer" and "Haunted Mansion" to sit comfortably atop the charts all over the world. Now, the movie gets to count itself among the 100 biggest movies in history just shy of two full weeks into its theatrical run.
According to The Numbers, "Barbie" has now earned $804.3 million worldwide, including a massive $15.2 million on Tuesday. With that, Gerwig's blockbuster now enters the all-time top 100 at the box office, coming in at 97 just above "Jumanji: The Next Level" ($798.2 million). It will — perhaps by the end of the sentence — pass "Shrek the Third" ($807.3 million) to move up another spot. But in the coming days/weeks, the movie will move much, much higher up the charts. That much is certain. The big question is, just how high will this doll climb?
As of right now, the movie is assured to cross the $1 billion mark over the weekend. That would put it at least in the top 50 just over Disney's "Zootopia." More than likely, it will be closer to the top 30, somewhere in the $1.1 billion range, above "Transformers: Age of Extinction" ($1.1 billion) or "Skyfall" ($1.1 billion). Yes, in a matter of days, "Barbie" will have out-grossed the biggest "James Bond" movie ever. What a time to be alive.
How high can Barbie climb?
One small caveat here is that Box Office Mojo also has a list of the top 100 highest-grossing movies a the worldwide box office, and they have slightly different totals for many of these movies. But no matter which list one is looking it, this movie is now firmly on it and it's just a matter of where it ends up once this fairytale run is over.
As of right now, it looks very much like "Barbie" could become the highest-grossing movie of 2023, overtaking "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($1.35 billion). If/when that happens, it will move into the top 15 of all-time. At the very top end, assuming the movie has optimal holds and does best-case-scenario numbers in every country, we could be looking at a finish in the $1.6 billion range. If that happens, Gerwig's latest will enter the top 10 all-time, somewhere around 2019's "The Lion King" ($1.64 billion), which currently occupies the number nine spot. Truly remarkable stuff.
Mattel, meanwhile, is very much looking to capitalize on the success, with the toy company readying a slew of other toy adaptations for the big screen, with Hot Wheels, Magic 8-Ball, and Polly Pocket, among others, in active development. So yes, for better or worse, get ready for the Mattel Cinematic Universe.
"Barbie" is in theaters now.