Barbie Is Now Among The 100 Highest Grossing Movies Of All Time (Let's Go Party)

Even people who don't typically pay attention to box office numbers are surely aware that Warner Bros. and Mattel hit a home run with "Barbie." With Margot Robbie as the title character and Greta Gerwig in the director's chair, the film has been a smash hit thus far, breaking records while fending off the likes of "Oppenheimer" and "Haunted Mansion" to sit comfortably atop the charts all over the world. Now, the movie gets to count itself among the 100 biggest movies in history just shy of two full weeks into its theatrical run.

According to The Numbers, "Barbie" has now earned $804.3 million worldwide, including a massive $15.2 million on Tuesday. With that, Gerwig's blockbuster now enters the all-time top 100 at the box office, coming in at 97 just above "Jumanji: The Next Level" ($798.2 million). It will — perhaps by the end of the sentence — pass "Shrek the Third" ($807.3 million) to move up another spot. But in the coming days/weeks, the movie will move much, much higher up the charts. That much is certain. The big question is, just how high will this doll climb?

As of right now, the movie is assured to cross the $1 billion mark over the weekend. That would put it at least in the top 50 just over Disney's "Zootopia." More than likely, it will be closer to the top 30, somewhere in the $1.1 billion range, above "Transformers: Age of Extinction" ($1.1 billion) or "Skyfall" ($1.1 billion). Yes, in a matter of days, "Barbie" will have out-grossed the biggest "James Bond" movie ever. What a time to be alive.