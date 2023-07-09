Move Over Marvel, Mattel Is Starting Their Very Own MCU (Mattel Cinematic Universe)

In the interest of corporate synergy and mainstream Hollywood entertainment, the intersection of toy making and movie making have collided on more than one occasion, to very mixed results. The 1980s saw the first boom when popular properties like Masters of the Universe, Transformers, My Little Pony, and The Care Bears all had their time in the celluloid sun. Since then, Hasbro has enjoyed multiple hits with the live-action "Transformers" franchise — although it's been struggling to match its previous heights at the box office lately.

For all the successes, of course, there are also box office duds like 2012's "Battleship." In that case, the film wound up sinking plans for a partnership between Hasbro and Universal Pictures to make multiple tentpole films based on other toys and board games.

Mattel is now willing to bet on the inevitable success of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" to drum up interest from top tier creative talent in the industry to develop their own MCU, or the Mattel Cinematic Universe, so to speak. With an overabundance of toy properties under their roof, Mattel is currently developing feature films based on Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, He-Man, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Polly Pocket, View-Master, American Girl, and the widely popular card game Uno.

Culturally speaking, "Barbie" is gearing up to be the breakout hit of the summer and has already sold out most screenings across the country thanks to advance ticket sales. The question is, can that sort of phenomenon be re-packaged over and over again? That seems unlikely, but Mattel is definitely planning on building up a new era of live-action movies on the plastic shoulders of its most controversial creation.