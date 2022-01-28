New Masters Of The Universe Live-Action Movie Casts Its He-Man, Moves To Netflix

Mattel, which created the toy line on which all He-Man properties are based, will develop the series alongside Netflix. Aaron and Adam Nee, who made the upcoming comedy adventure film "The Lost City," will direct from a script they co-wrote alongside "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" co-writer David Callaham. In a statement, executive producer of Mattel Films Robbie Brenner spoke about the latest version of the project:

"Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself. With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can't wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga."

Fans of the animated 1980s series will likely be thrilled to hear that Skeletor, the meme-inspiring skull-baring villain of the series, will return for the new film. Though in-depth plot details have not yet been released, it sounds as if the film will be an origin story for Adam. According to the official synopsis, he discovers his destiny as a "savior of a faraway land" and attempts to save his home from evil after honing his powers.

The "Masters of the Universe" film will join several other Mattel properties on Netflix. The streamer has also aired Kevin Smith's animated series, "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," which featured an all-star cast including Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. A CGI series called "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" debuted in 2021, while another Mattel property was the grounds for the colorful and groundbreaking animated show "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power."

There is no set release date announced for "Masters of the Universe," but production is expected to begin in summer 2022.