Two New Star Wars Movies Coming In 2026 And Lucasfilm May Repeat A Big Mistake

We haven't had a new "Star Wars" movie in theaters since "The Rise of Skywalker" in December 2019. Well, it looks like Disney and Lucasfilm are getting ready to relaunch the franchise with a fever in a few years, as we will get not one but two "Star Wars" movies in 2026, as well as one in 2027. So, after a break of nearly seven years, we'll go back-to-back in a galaxy far, far away, for better or worse. We'll get into why this might be trouble in a moment — but first, the details.

According to Variety, Disney has done some absolutely major reshuffling of its release calendar, with its biggest franchises moving all over the board. Virtually every Marvel Cinematic Universe entry is getting a new release date, and James Cameron's "Avatar" sequels were also delayed significantly. But for "Star Wars" fans, we got an update on the future, as three films now have release dates. They are as follows:

Untitled "Star Wars" movie: May 22, 2026

Untitled "Star Wars" movie: December 18, 2026

Untitled "Star Wars" movie: December 17, 2027

During "Star Wars" Celebration earlier this year, we learned there are three films actively in the works. One is from Dave Filoni ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars") and set during the "Mandalorian" era; one is from James Mangold ("Logan") and is set at the dawn of the Jedi thousands of years before the original trilogy; and another is from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy ("Ms. Marvel") and will see Daisy Ridley return as Rey to form a new Jedi Order. For the moment, it is unclear which movie will arrive on which date, nor is it clear if those three dates are specifically for these three movies, as there are others in development at Lucasfilm (including one from Taika Waititi of "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Love and Thunder" fame).