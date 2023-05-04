Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy Wants To Release A Star Wars Movie 'Every Three Or Four Years'

Happy May the Fourth, everyone! Today is our annual day of celebration for the "Star Wars" franchise and your gift on this very special occasion is ... less "Star Wars"?

That might sound a little counterintuitive, but those are the refreshing words promised by Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy in a new interview. A whole lot of internet ink has been spilled throughout the last decade in an attempt to sum up the studio's largely profitable yet creatively mixed results in revitalizing the "Star Wars" brand since Disney took over ownership from George Lucas. As we all know, their grand plan initially involved alternating between one saga entry and one spin-off every single year. That strategy paid off with a string of $1 billion hits, to be sure, but it also directly led to the notorious flop of "Solo: A Star Wars Story," the brutally received "The Rise of Skywalker," and a seemingly never-ending revolving door of big-name talent joining and subsequently parting ways with various high-profile productions — most recently Patty Jenkins, Kevin Feige, and Damon Lindelof.

So is less actually more? That's what Kennedy told the aptly-named outlet Empire during this year's Star Wars Celebration event, comparing their ambitions to another long-running IP:

"I've often brought up [James Bond]. That's every three or four years and there wasn't this pressure to feel like you had to have a movie every year. I feel that was very important to 'Star Wars.' We have to eventize this."

That's certainly an about-face from previous directives handed down by Disney, which arguably resulted in watering down a property that truly used to feel like a genuine event. Will this be enough to turn the tide of public opinion around on this new era of "Star Wars," however? That remains to be seen.