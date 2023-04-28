Damon Lindelof 'Was Asked To Leave' The Star Wars Movie He Was Writing

The wonderful world of "Star Wars" has reached a crossroads yet again with another talented creative who has been asked to part ways with Lucasfilm. Fresh off the success of his new Peacock show, "Mrs. Davis," writer Damon Lindelof ("Lost," "The Leftovers") has revealed that his recent departure from a new potential feature film was not a mutual decision.

"I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe," Lindelof recently told Esquire (via Variety). "I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave."

Lindelof initially signed on to co-write the new, then-under-wraps project with scribe Justin Britt-Gibson and "Ms. Marvel" director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on board to direct. At this year's Star Wars Celebration, a new "Star Wars" movie was announced with Daisy Ridley returning as Rey 15 years after "The Rise of Skywalker" to train a new generation of Jedi. Writer Steven Knight ("Peaky Blinders") is attached to pen the follow-up to the Skywalker saga — and it appears that this may have been the same movie Lindelof was initially involved with.

Previously, Lindelof has said of his script that it was "a true labor of love." Currently, there's no indication of how much, if any, of Lindelof's script will be used in the next Rey movie, if and when that will ever actually make it into theaters.

"I wish them all the best of luck," Lindelof told Variety. "Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is an incredible director, and I can't wait to see what she comes up with." Surely, the continuation of Rey's story is in good hands with Oscar-winner Obaid-Chinoy still at the helm, but having a tried and true "Star Wars" nerd like Lindelof on board was an exciting prospect.