Damon Lindelof Ponders Whether Or Not He Really Wants To Make A Star Wars Movie [Exclusive]

Here's the thing: no matter what the status of Lindelof's "Star Wars" film may be at this point, he still couldn't say a damn thing to me or anyone else about it. That's the nature of Disney and Lucasfilm as it relates to this franchise. It's all about secrecy, plain and simple. Having said that, it's extremely clear that Lindelof does not take this lightly, and if his film does indeed get the go-ahead, it's only because he truly believes in what they've cooked up.

Otherwise, it was reported in October of last year that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy ("Ms. Marvel") has apparently been tapped to direct the film being developed by Lindelof. Justin Britt-Gibson ("The Strain") is also reportedly co-writing the screenplay. Aside from that? Very little is known for sure, but it is believed to focus on the timeline after the events of "The Rise of Skywalker."

The only further context from our conversation came when I pointed out to him that he faced a similarly difficult situation in crafting "Watchmen" for HBO, which worked out incredibly well in the end. Lindelof, ever humble, simply replied by saying he pulled it off "by the hair of my chinny-chin-chin." He has no delusions about how hard it is to capture lightning in a bottle,.

Quite frankly, given the divisive nature of both "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker," it's going to be an impossible job to make everyone happy. It's not quite a thankless job if it goes well, but if it doesn't? No one wants to be in that position. One can only hope we'll hear more during Star Wars Celebration next month.

