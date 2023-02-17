Star Wars Bits: Celebration Europe, The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, The Rise Of Skywalker, And More!
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023
Hello there! Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 has announced even more guests attending the convention, which will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London.
Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Andy Serkis (Kino Loy, Snoke), and Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine) will be joining the fun, alongside previously announced guests Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan), Mads Mikkelsen (Galen Erso), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand).
The Mandalorian Season 3
The Season 3 premiere of "The Mandalorian" is less than two weeks away and the promotional machine is heatin' up. Above, you can check out "How It All Began," a recap video to get you hyped for the upcoming season. Below, watch an adorable 40-second clip from the show featuring Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and everyone's favorite space baby, Grogu.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Star Wars Explained has a review of "The Crossing," the ninth episode of season 2 of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch."
Also, AhsokaTanoFan shares their reaction to the most recent episode.
For what it's worth, we at /Film think the episode goes back to the Western roots of the franchise.
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
Check out this new trailer for "Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge — Enhanced Edition," which comes to PlayStation VR2 on February 22, 2023.
Here's the synopsis:
"Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge — Enhanced Edition'"is an action-adventure virtual reality experience that follows the story of a droid repair technician who gets swept up into a grand adventure after crash landing on the planet Batuu. Take on missions in the Batuu wilds, face off against the Guavian Death Gang, infiltrate a First Order facility, and travel to other eras in the galaxy while proving that anyone can be a hero in their own adventure.
Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures
"Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures," the Star Wars Kids series of animated shorts, is back with two new episodes all about the Puffer Pig (above) and Gundark (below):
Justina Ireland talks Sana Starros
The New York Times best-selling author Justina Ireland returns to Pink Milk to discuss "Sana Starros" #1.
Written by Ireland and illustrated by Pere Peréz, with a cover by Ken Lashley, "Star Wars: Sana Starros" #1 is now available on Kindle and at your local comic shop. StarWars.com has an exclusive look at the issue along with an interview with the creative team behind it.
The Rise of Skywalker
Ralph and James at Live Action Star Wars have a new episode discussing 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" with special guests Pete the Retailer & author Riley Silverman.
Regal Robot's Gaffi Stick Prop Replica
Adam Savage's Tested has a look at Regal Robot's Gaffi Stick prop replicas from "Star Wars: A New Hope" and "The Mandalorian."
Limited to 150 pieces each, these 1:1 prop replicas are based on the Tusken Raiders' weapon of choice, the Gaffi Stick — also known as a Gaderffii.
Regal Robot's Weequay Concept Maquette Replica
Speaking of Regal Robot, Mighty Jabba's Collection takes a look at their Weequay Concept Maquette Replica.
This Week! in Star Wars
And finally, on This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away.