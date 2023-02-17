Star Wars Bits: Celebration Europe, The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, The Rise Of Skywalker, And More!

Hello there! Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 has announced even more guests attending the convention, which will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London.

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Andy Serkis (Kino Loy, Snoke), and Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine) will be joining the fun, alongside previously announced guests Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan), Mads Mikkelsen (Galen Erso), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand).

Check out StarWarsCelebration.com for more information.