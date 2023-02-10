Star Wars Bits: The Mandalorian, Star Wars Celebration, Galaxy Of Creatures, The Bad Batch, The High Republic, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dark Forces, And More!
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In this edition of Star Wars Bits:
- Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.
- "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" reviews and breakdowns.
- "Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures" is back!
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 announced more guests attending the convention, which will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London. Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) will be in attendance. Joining them are Aidan Cook (Doctor Quadpaw), Silas Carson (Ki-Adi-Mundi and Nute Gunray), and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).
Also, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," you can expect many cast members from the film to be in attendance, including Michael Carter (Bib Fortuna), Sean Crawford (Yak Face), Tim Dry (J'Quille), Femi Taylor (Oola), Mike Edmonds (Logray), Mike Quinn (Nien Nunb), Tim Rose (Admiral Ackbar), and Caroline Blakiston (Mon Mothma).
Previously announced guests include Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan), Mads Mikkelsen (Galen Erso), Dennis Lawson (Wedge), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and more!
Check out StarWarsCelebration.com for more information.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Star Wars Explained has a review of "The Clone Conspiracy" and "Truth & Consequences," the seventh and eighth episodes of Season 2 of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch."
Also, check out this excellent breakdown by Star Wars Comics.
Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures
"Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures," the Star Wars Kids series of animated shorts, is back with two new episodes all about the Dianoga (above) and Ice Spider (below):
Star Wars:The High Republic
Lauren at Cantina Cast is back with a review of "Star Wars: The High Republic" #1-4, written by Cavan Scott.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
IGN has a new video showcasing nine minutes of gameplay from the upcoming "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor."
The game is currently scheduled to release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on April 28, 2023. Pre-order now.
Also, Across the Galaxy has an excellent interview with Debra Wilson, the actor who portrays former Jedi Knight Cere Junda in "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" and "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor."
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
YouTube user Ruppertle is recreating the classic 1997 video "Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II" in Unreal Engine. Check out the trailer above and download version 1.0 for free.
Vintage Kenner AT-ST
Toy Polloi is back with a fun new video in which he attempts to build something using a bunch of scrap vintage Kenner AT-ST parts.
The Mandalorian
Landspeeder Luke looks at the best 6" action figures from "The Mandalorian," including The Black Series, Figuarts, and MAFEX.
Jabba the Hutt Bootlegs
Mighty Jabba's Collection is back with a look at some "craptastic" Jabba the Hutt bootlegs!
This Week! in Star Wars
And finally, on This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away.