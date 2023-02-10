Star Wars Bits: The Mandalorian, Star Wars Celebration, Galaxy Of Creatures, The Bad Batch, The High Republic, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dark Forces, And More!

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 announced more guests attending the convention, which will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London. Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) will be in attendance. Joining them are Aidan Cook (Doctor Quadpaw), Silas Carson (Ki-Adi-Mundi and Nute Gunray), and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).

Also, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," you can expect many cast members from the film to be in attendance, including Michael Carter (Bib Fortuna), Sean Crawford (Yak Face), Tim Dry (J'Quille), Femi Taylor (Oola), Mike Edmonds (Logray), Mike Quinn (Nien Nunb), Tim Rose (Admiral Ackbar), and Caroline Blakiston (Mon Mothma).

Previously announced guests include Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan), Mads Mikkelsen (Galen Erso), Dennis Lawson (Wedge), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and more!

Check out StarWarsCelebration.com for more information.