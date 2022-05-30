Star Wars Celebration Is Returning To The UK In April 2023

There are a few other things to keep in mind. Announced at this year's Celebration was that we'll be getting season 3 of "The Mandalorian" starting in February 2023, which could time out to end right when London's big event is being held. Between the currently running "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and Mando season 3 we'll also be getting "Andor" and a second season of "The Bad Batch."

That means it's very likely Celebration London will see more info on "Ahsoka" (which debuted the very first footage at this year's Celebration) and possibly "The Acolyte" next year. Also, we'll have Jon Watts's Amblin-inspired "Star Wars" series "Skeleton Crew" in some form of production by next Celebration as well.

It's also very likely the feature film machinery will have been fired up at that point as well. We still have Patty Jenkins' "Rogue Squadron" film and Taika Waititi's "Star Wars" movie on the schedule as well, so it's very possible next year's Celebration will be a jumping off point for some big announcements and reveals on the cinematic future of "Star Wars."

Let's also not forget that "Indiana Jones" took a little bit of a bow at this year's Celebration and that won't release until June of 2023, so we could see Dr. Jones back on stage as well.

The point is, "Star Wars" isn't going anywhere anytime soon and there'll be a plethora of new sneak peeks, reveals and panels that delve deep into the history of the classics. "Attack of the Clones" got it this year, with many panels bringing back the cast and crew of that film; with "Return of the Jedi" coming up on its 40th birthday, expect to see it get the same treatment.