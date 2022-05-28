First Ahsoka Footage Teases The Search For Ezra

Filoni wasn't kidding — fans of Ahsoka's time in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: Rebels" will be thrilled to learn that some familiar folks were featured in the teaser for Ahsoka. The footage confirms the return of Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren, now in live-action glory! In the footage, Ahsoka is seen walking into a ship's cockpit and activating it. She's also seen walking down a path with ripples of wind blowing and sand swirling. She's then joined by Hera Syndulla, the green Twi-lek and revolutionary known from her time in "Rebels." She's seen from behind, walking to the same ship as Ahsoka, but her face is never revealed — likely because the casting for live-action Hera has yet to be revealed.

Two familiar characters can be spotted in the sneak peek: Ezra and Sabine Wren, whose faces are painted on a wall that Sabine is shown gazing up at. It's a live-action version of the Ghost crew mural and the footage ends there. Last year, Natasha Liu Bordizzo ("The Society") was announced to star as Sabine Wren, starring alongside Dawson, which marks the character's live-action debut after only appearing in "Rebels." She was last seen in the finale, heading out with Ahsoka to search the far regions of space for Ezra. Natasha Liu joined her castmates onstage at the "Star Wars" Celebration Saturday panel and teased, "I think you guys are going to be really excited about the journey she's about to have." Along with Dawson and Bordizzo, Ivanna Sakhno and Mary Elizabeth Winstead star in still undisclosed roles, and Ray Stevenson will appear as a "villainous admiral."

"Ahsoka" will hit Disney+ sometime in 2023.