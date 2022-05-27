Pedro Pascal Shares The Awesome Story Of How He Was Cast In The Mandalorian

The space Western series "The Mandalorian" debuted on Disney+ on November 19, 2019 to a great deal of acclaim. Set in the universe of "Star Wars" after the events of "Return of the Jedi," but about 25 years prior to the events of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "The Mandalorian" follows a mysterious masked space cowboy named Din Djarin (although his name is a closely guarded secret) who becomes embroiled in a complex plot involving an psychic alien toddler named Grogu. Taking character cues from Sergio Leone Westerns and various 1950s samurai films, the Mandalorian is a stoic, honorable figure who lives by a strict code alongside other masked Mandalorians; the mask is part of their code. Most episodes of "The Mandalorian" have been written by Jon Favreau, the show's creator. Many episodes have been directed by star directors like Rick Famuyiwa, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Rodriguez, and even Carl Weathers.

Underneath the Mandalorian mask is Chilean actor Pedro Pascal, who has been acting in film and TV since 1999. Pascal has appeared on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," six episodes of "The Good Wife" and played four different characters on three of the "Law & Order" shows. In film, he appeared in big-budget studio films like "The Adjustment Bureau," "The Great Wall," and played the central villain in "Wonder Woman 1984." Most recently, he appeared opposite Nicolas Cage in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."