The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Is The 'Scariest Thing' Nicolas Cage Has Ever Done

Nicolas Cage is feeling the unbearable weight of his own massive talent — or maybe that's just the weight of him playing himself in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Cage has had his ups and downs over his career, especially in the 21st century as he has grown more prolific in his output and his self-proclaimed "Nouveau Shamanic" acting style has blossomed. In 2019 alone, Cage appeared in six movies, five of them direct-to-video, and that's not even counting the documentary he narrated.

Cage cited last year's "Pig" as one of his three favorite performances that he's ever given, and in fact, that film topped our own list of the 20 best Nicolas Cage movies. So while he may not have always earned the best reviews for his VOD outings, Cage is still capable of pushing his boundaries and delivering career-best work. At the time of its release in 2021, "Pig" was the best-reviewed live-action movie of his career, but "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" has now unseated it on the Rotten Tomatoes ranking of his filmography.

In a recent interview with Collider, Cage pegged "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" as one for the record books for another reason: