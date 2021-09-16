Nicolas Cage Will Never See The New Nicolas Cage Movie Where Nicolas Cage Plays Nicolas Cage

While more than a few actors have taken on roles that are versions of themselves, Cage still seems to be struggling with how to contextualize the character. In an interview with Collider, he said:

"I'm never going to see that movie. I'm told it's a good movie. My manager, Mike Nilon, who is also a producer on it, looked at it. He was very happy. I'm told the audience loved the movie. But it's just too much of a whacked-out trip for me to go to a movie theater and watch me play Tom Gormican's highly-neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me. Because he kept pushing me in that direction."

Like almost every Nicolas Cage movie, there's a lot to unpack here. I have to admit, watching any movie you star in sounds like a nightmare. Like most people, I can't stand to listen to recordings of my own voice, but beyond that, the idea that strangers on the Internet have read anything I've ever written is also kind of terrifying. To do this job, a thing I love very deeply, part of my brain has to pretend that I'm shouting into the void. I could never watch myself in a movie. I've never felt more connected to Cage than in this very moment.

On the other hand, hearing Cage describe the film as a "whacked-out trip" is an excellent selling point and I think they should use that quote in any and all promotional materials.