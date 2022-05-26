Mandalorian Season 3 Footage Teases The Return Of Bo Katan, And More Grogu

Day One of Star Wars Celebration started today in Anaheim, California, and the event is already in full swing. Brand-new "Star Wars" details are flying fast and furious, giving us our first look at the upcoming "Andor" series, along with a special look at the continuation of Ron Howard's and Warwick Davis' "Willow" movie. But you're here for "Star Wars," rightfully so, and we've got a whole bunch of fresh updates on the 2 biggest shows coming to streaming.

"The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka" have become even more appointment viewing than they already were, seeing how creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have rapidly turned Disney+ into a testing ground for their tightly interconnected "Star Wars" universe. "The Mandalorian" is gearing up for the continuing adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his lovable sidekick Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). At the panel presented by Favreau and Filoni, lucky attendees (including /FIlm's Ethan Anderton) got a firsthand look at what the next season will have in store for eager fans.

We now know that season 3 will be arriving in 2023, with several returning favorites set to reappear at some point or another during the story. As Favreau explained from the stage, we last saw Mando and Baby Yoda reunited once more in "The Book of Boba Fett" after their parting at the conclusion of season 2. In addition to their continuing storyline, it was revealed that Katee Sackoff will once again suit up as another Mandalorian, Bo-Kotan, who made the leap from animation to live-action in the last season of "The Mandalorian." The actor was in attendance at the panel, promising that, "I may have some unfinished business."