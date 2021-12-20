Iron Man 3 Almost Killed Off Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the future of Happy Hogan wasn't always so happy. Jon Favreau has been with the MCU since the very beginning; he directed the first two "Iron Man" movies and co-starred alongside RDJ as Happy. By the time "Iron Man 3" rolled around, however, Favreau had vacated the director's chair, and Marvel was ready to kill off his character.

This reveal came at the red carpet premiere for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the latest MCU film, which broke box office records over the weekend — unfortunately, at the expense of Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley." In a TikTok livestream via ComicBook.com (by way of Collider), Favreau and Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige explained that a note from Favreau is ultimately what saved Happy.

If you remember, Happy gets blown up by a human Extremis bomb in the forecourt of Grauman's Chinese Theatre in "Iron Man 3." This puts him in a coma, and it's only at the end that he recovers. It turns out that could have gone a different way. Feige explained: