Indiana Jones 5 First Look: It's Not The Years, It's The Mileage
Indiana Jones has invaded Star Wars Celebration, and we couldn't be more excited. That's right: Well over a decade after Harrison Ford returned to his famous archaeologist role with "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in what certainly seemed like the last adventure we'd ever see, the aged movie star is back in the saddle again for another go-around. This time, acclaimed director James Mangold is stepping into Steven Spielberg's massive shoes to guide the fifth installment of the classic franchise. And while all of the goodies revealed at this week's Star Wars Celebration festivities likely won't make their way to the internet for the rest of us, /Film, fortunately, has our own Ethan Anderton on the scene to pass along the most pertinent information in the form of exciting reveals and footage descriptions.
So far, we've only been able to refer to the untitled upcoming sequel as "Indiana Jones 5," knowing only that Ford would return to reprise his role (none the worse for wear after a shoulder injury last year) and be joined by fellow cast members Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Antonio Banderas, and more in various roles. With so many details kept under wraps to this point, there are sure to be plenty of fun reveals and tantalizing details to pour over today. Here's what fans saw at Star Wars Celebration 2022.
First look at Indiana Jones 5
Here's the first look at the new film, which still does not have an official title.
Harrison Ford himself surprised fans by showing up on stage at Star Wars Celebration, blowing the crowd's minds. Ford got choked up paying tribute to composer John Williams after Williams conducted an orchestra playing the movie's theme song, with Ford telling the crowd, "That music follows me everywhere. And you know what? I'm happy about it." He also joked about how the theme song was playing on the loudspeakers in the operating room during a colonoscopy.
Ford, still choked up, said he had a "wonderful experience working with James Mangold," and told the crowd he was "really proud of the movie that we made."
"Indiana Jones 5" is scheduled to swing into theaters on June 30, 2023.