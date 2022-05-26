Indiana Jones 5 First Look: It's Not The Years, It's The Mileage

Indiana Jones has invaded Star Wars Celebration, and we couldn't be more excited. That's right: Well over a decade after Harrison Ford returned to his famous archaeologist role with "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in what certainly seemed like the last adventure we'd ever see, the aged movie star is back in the saddle again for another go-around. This time, acclaimed director James Mangold is stepping into Steven Spielberg's massive shoes to guide the fifth installment of the classic franchise. And while all of the goodies revealed at this week's Star Wars Celebration festivities likely won't make their way to the internet for the rest of us, /Film, fortunately, has our own Ethan Anderton on the scene to pass along the most pertinent information in the form of exciting reveals and footage descriptions.

So far, we've only been able to refer to the untitled upcoming sequel as "Indiana Jones 5," knowing only that Ford would return to reprise his role (none the worse for wear after a shoulder injury last year) and be joined by fellow cast members Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Antonio Banderas, and more in various roles. With so many details kept under wraps to this point, there are sure to be plenty of fun reveals and tantalizing details to pour over today. Here's what fans saw at Star Wars Celebration 2022.