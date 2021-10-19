Harrison Ford Is Back On The Indiana Jones 5 Set Following Injury

The one and only is back in the saddle! I'm talking about Harrison Ford, of course, who was photographed returning to the set of "Indiana Jones 5" on October 18, following an injury that took him off the shooting schedule for some time.

The 79-year-old legend was spotted giving his costar Antonio Banderas a bear hug on the set of the film in Italy on Monday, and both the "Star Wars" actor and the "Legend of Zorro" star appeared to be in great spirits and were seen smiling and laughing in the photos.

In June, Variety revealed that the film would reevaluate its shooting schedule after Ford sustained a shoulder injury on set, according to a statement from a Disney spokesperson. "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," the rep explained to the outlet. "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

The actor went on to take a hiatus from filming while his treatment was evaluated. Director James Mangold continued to shoot without Ford following the injury — and it appears the plan to digitally de-age Ford came in clutch considering the circumstances and lessened the iconic performer's time on set anyway.

Though it took a minute, it's great to see Ford back in the game and seemingly feeling great. The main bummer of it all is seeing him looking awesome on his feet, but knowing it will be quite some time before you're able to see the fruits of those efforts. Oh, you haven't heard about all the "Indiana Jones 5" delays? Allow me to enlighten you a bit.