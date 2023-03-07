Lucasfilm Shelves Star Wars Movies From Kevin Feige And Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi's Movie Still In The Works

There's a fairly sizable disturbance in the Force happening today over at Lucasfilm, as both potential "Star Wars" projects from "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins and Marvel Cinematic Universe guru Kevin Feige have been shelved. That's not to say that all future "Star Wars" films have hit the trash compactor, however — filmmaker Taika Waititi is still very much developing a possible feature set in a galaxy far, far away, one that he may not only direct but star in as well.

The Waititi feature could potentially fill a now-vacant release date slot of December 2025, one that was previously held open by Lucasfilm and Disney for the next "Star Wars" release. What that feature could consist of is still anybody's guess at this point; when /Film spoke to Waititi about the project in July of last year, the filmmaker "still hadn't even finished the script" and explained how he was "still trying to come up with ideas."

Although the confirmation that "Rogue Squadron" and Feige's project have been officially vaporized is certainly a blow, the writing seemed to be on the wall for a while: Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was on record early last year saying that Feige's film had barely begun to materialize at that time, and "Rogue Squadron" was removed from Disney's release calendar in September.