Taika Waititi Is 'Throwing Everything At The Wall' For His Star Wars Movie

While "Star Wars" as a franchise does have its moments of humor (some intentional, some not — the Prequels in particular are meme fodder), the overall tone of the franchise is serious, even somber. As someone who is great at balancing serious events with outrageous humor, Waititi is the perfect candidate to direct a "Star Wars" film that breaks free from nostalgia trappings to offer something entirely new (and funny).

Although Waititi's "Star Wars" project is next in the pipeline, the script is still in the process of being written, meaning little is known about the story. This is the most creatively ripe stage of the process, although a lot can also change during filmmaking; Waititi is known to give his actors plenty of creative freedom, leaving the room for fresh possibilities and character nuances.

We have already had a glimpse of Waititi's approach to helming a "Star Wars" project, as he directed the season 1 finale of "The Mandalorian." This particular episode even won a Primetime Emmy Award and was well received by critics. Apart from infusing elements of humor, the season 1 finale also featured a heartrending scene between Din (Pedro Pascal) and IG-11 (Waititi), while highlighting the themes of a brave, surprising rescue, heroic sacrifice, and a resolution that promised more adventures in the near future. Waititi might take a similar approach in his upcoming project while upping the ante in terms of his Taika Waititi-isms, which is always a welcome thing.

As Waititi's "Star Wars" project will be released further down the line, you can check out "Thor: Love and Thunder" in the meantime. The film hits theaters on July 8, 2022.