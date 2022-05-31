The Mandalorian Season 4 Is Already In The Works

Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" is currently in post-production, allowing ample time for Favreau and his team to craft a connecting storyline that furthers Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) arc. There's Grogu to accompany him in his journey, of course, as "The Book of Boba Fett" last saw the duo reuniting after Grogu chooses the Mandalorian chainmail over Master Yoda's lightsaber.

Favreau also went on to talk about the importance of organic crossovers as opposed to purely contrived ones, as the show progressed from a blank-slate story to one that branches out and bleeds into the "Star Wars" canon as a whole:

"When I was writing the first season of Mandalorian, I could do anything, set it anywhere. Dave [Filoni] would read it, we'd go back and forth, and I would adjust. And there it was. Now we have to figure out why there are certain Mandalorians who wear helmets, certain ones who don't wear helmets, what's happening on Mandalore, what's Bo-Katan doing at the time? How does she feel about that? Where is the Darksaber? So it really creates very fertile ground for imagination, for storytelling."

The upcoming seasons of "The Mandalorian" clearly have a lot of ground to cover, as there are certain questions that need to be answered in order for the narrative to come together. The show has already taken the opportunity to introduce certain events that tie into the timeline of the core films, such as the arrival of Luke Skywalker and his brief training sessions with Grogu (shown in "The Book of Boba Fett"), prior to the building of his Jedi Academy.

Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" is slated for a February 2023 release and will stream on Disney+.