Star Wars Jedi Survivor Trailer: Could Cal Kestis Be Entering The Live-Action Realm Soon?

This game looks fantastic, but it also includes plenty of clues that make us think it may tie into the TV universe "Star Wars" is building on Disney+. Respawn Entertainment also shared the trailer on their official Twitter, along with the following caption:

"Five years have passed and the grasp of the Empire only grows stronger. Cal Kestis must fight to survive in #StarWarsJediSurvivor – Coming 2023. – @Respawn"

Bear with us here while we do a little math. If "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" is set five years after "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," which was set five years after "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," that means the timeline for the game is exactly the same as the timeline for the brand new Disney+ series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Will Monaghan show up as Cal Kestis in the live-action series?

There are some other indicators that this may be the case. The two episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" that just premiered show another famous Jedi survivor, played by Ewan McGregor, keeping an eye on some special, force-sensitive kids. That plot isn't a far cry from the plot of "Star Wars: Fallen Order," which saw Cal trying to find a holocon with intel about the names and locations of Force-sensitive kids who evaded Order 66. Plus, the Grand Inquisitor has already made an appearance in the show.

I think the odds that Monaghan will show up in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" are pretty good, especially given that we've already seen his droid pal pop up in "The Book of Boba Fett." Even if he turns out to be a no-show, this game still looks like an excellent new chapter in EA's take on "Star Wars."

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" will be available in 2023.