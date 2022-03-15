Are The Star Wars Disney+ Shows Setting Up A Jedi: Fallen Order Crossover?

Beyond the timelines, other key pieces of the puzzle seem to be in play here, and in the "Star Wars" universe, oftentimes where there is smoke, there is fire. And we're not talking about people going off the deep-end theorizing about Snoke, but rather looking at some actual evidence on the table that's worth reading into. (And I mean no disrespect — I was very much a Snoke theorizer myself.) We have some very real, tangible puzzle pieces to play with that point toward a "Jedi: Fallen Order" crossover, both of the physical and thematic sort.

One thing fans were quick to point out came in "The Book of Boba Fett" when an unnamed BD model droid showed up (seen above) that looked suspiciously like Cal's trusty companion, BD-1. The potential connection is never addressed, but droids sure do seem to have a way of sticking around in this galaxy, and it wouldn't be surprising for Amy Sedaris' character Peli to be the one to come across the lovable little guy. Another big clue comes in the form of the Inquisitors themselves, who played a gigantic role in the game. Could we see some crossover with the Inquisitors who were hunting Cal and the ones hot on the tail of Obi-Wan? Or maybe even some loose references from the Inquisitors to the events of "Jedi: Fallen Order?" It doesn't seem out of the question. And let us not forget that Cal dueled with Darth Vader. That provides even more connective tissue to him and Obi-Wan.

Another big piece comes into focus when looking at the end of "Jedi: Fallen Order," which sees Cal destroy a holocron that contains data about many force-sensitive children who are scattered about the galaxy. He ultimately decides to leave it to the kids to either find their way to the Jedi Order, or not. He leaves it up to the will of the Force, as it were. That becomes interesting when thinking about Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda, who ends up on a path that collides directly with Luke Skywalker, all without any intervention from Cal. The weight of Cal's decision gets even more intriguing to consider when you recall that Luke's new Jedi temple was destroyed and all of the Jedi kids were either killed or recruited.

The point is, Cal's decision to let the Force guide these children instead of intervening directly may well tie into one of the biggest storylines in the Mando-verse. Thematically, that could carry a lot of weight if/when a crossover between the shows and the "Jedi: Fallen Order" universe happens.