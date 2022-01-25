Three New Star Wars Games Announced, Including Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel

It's a big day for "Star Wars" fans who like to explore a galaxy far, far away beyond the movies and TV shows, as Lucasfilm Games has announced not one, but three games officially in development with Electonic Arts and Respawn Entertainment, the company behind the wildly popular "Apex Legends." While none of the "Star Wars" games have official titles yet, one of them is going to be the sequel to 2019's much-acclaimed "Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order," which had been all but confirmed up to this point but now is officially official.

Stig Asmussen ("God of War III") is returning as game director for the "Jedi Fallen Order" sequel. Beyond that, a currently untitled shooter game is in development, as is an also-untitled strategy game. Peter Hirschmann ("Medal of Honor") is on board as game director for this new first-person shooter. Perhaps most interestingly, a new studio that will be headed up by games industry veteran Greg Foertsch ("XCOM") will create the new "Star Wars" strategy game, developed through a production collaboration between Respawn and his company Bit Reactor.

Douglas Reilly, VP of Lucasfilm Games, said the following: