Star Wars: Hunters Gameplay Trailer: Let's Get Ready To Rumble

Perhaps the biggest reveal contained within this new "Star Wars: Hunters" trailer is the wealth of new characters players will have the opportunity to explore. Rather than hinge this game on familiar characters, we're getting all new ones. And they range wildly: there's a well-equipped Stormtrooper, a particularly angry Wookiee, and yes, two Jawas in a big trenchcoat.

Here is a breakdown of each of the new characters, directly from StarWars.com:

Imara Vex, a masked and mysterious bounty hunter seen unleashing a barrage of rockets.

Grozz, a ferocious Wookiee who can rip a boulder from the floor to wield at enemies.

J-3DI, a droid that thinks he's a Jedi and employs a deadly lightsaber spin move.

Sentinel, a heavy Imperial gunner that calls in reinforcements.

Slingshot, a droideka and Ugnaught combo that makes good use of a shield.

Rieve, a lightsaber-wielding (and throwing) dark-side warrior.

Zaina, a rebel hero who cheers on her squad.

Utooni, a pair of Jawa brothers that stand on each other's shoulders to wreak havoc, with the skill to quickly assemble a scrap cannon.

It's easy to imagine Lucasfilm pulling some of these characters into the larger "Star Wars" universe, maybe even releasing a tie-in comic book series or something like that timed around the game's release next year. Even though it's a free, mobile-focused game, "Hunters" looks like it has a lot going for it.

"Star Wars: Hunters" is set to arrive in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, as well as Android and Apple mobile devices.