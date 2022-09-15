Disney Officially Removes Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron From Its Release Schedule

You might say that "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron" now finds itself somewhat up in the air.

For those who haven't been paying attention to this ongoing little saga, Disney initially announced this Patty Jenkins-directed feature back in December of 2020, making it the first feature film put into development after "The Rise of Skywalker" brought a divisive end to the Skywalker Saga. It was meant to land in theaters in December of 2023, but those plans appeared to be scuttled when the production was reported to be delayed. Still, Disney carried on as if nothing were amiss (in the public eye, at least), stubbornly keeping "Rogue Squadron" on the same production schedule even as the release date crept closer and the logistics of making such a deadline grew increasingly absurd.

Well, the other shoe has finally dropped as Variety is now reporting the inevitable: "Rogue Squadron" has now been officially removed from Disney's release calendar altogether. Here's what this means for the fate of the project moving forward.