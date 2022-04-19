Superhero Bits: New Ms. Marvel Poster, Wonder Woman 3 Update & More
Is The CW getting ready to trim down the Arrowverse?
Fans of the Arrowverse on The CW may have less to look forward to in the future, if a new report from Deadline is to be believed. In a report on shows that are on the bubble in terms of whether or not they will be renewed, the outlet states, "There are the three remaining DC series — veteran 'Legends of Tomorrow,' 'Batwoman' and freshman 'Naomi' — which will be in consideration alongside DC pilot 'Gotham Knights.'" They further state that "half" of those four projects are expected to make it next season. "Gotham Knights" is currently filming its pilot and has not yet officially been picked up to series. Beyond that, it seems at least one long-running show could go, and "Naomi" could have its run cut very short. We'll see what happens in the coming weeks.
Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter has her suit at the ready
1. Some outfits are never sent to the back of the closet.— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) April 19, 2022
2. It’s really more of a “break glass in case of emergency” situation. 😉 https://t.co/VFKKvHR8df pic.twitter.com/2KQlCEWlKq
Long before Gal Gadot brought Wonder Woman to life on the big screen, Lynda Carter was TV's Wonder Woman for years. Recently, the actress shared on Twitter, "All your Coachella looks are making me reconsider everything at the forgotten end of my closet," with a vintage picture of herself looking particularly stylish. Then the official DC "Wonder Woman" account retweeted her post saying, "Everything??" To which, Carter replied with the above, showcasing her outfit and suggesting that she has it at the ready in case of an emergency. Luckily, we'll get to see more of Carter on the big screen in "Wonder Woman 3," which hopefully comes about sooner rather than later (more on that in a bit).
Jane Foster's Mighty Thor is coming to Marvel's Avengers
"Marvel's Avengers" may not have been the hit that video game developer Square Enix (or Marvel) hoped it would be, but DLC is still coming, and update 2.4 is coming soon. However, looking even further ahead, a recent blog post finds the developers revealing a little something about update 2.5, which will bring none other than Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor to the game. The post said:
"We can share that it will introduce a new playable Hero for all platforms: Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor! Our Hero designs are driven first and foremost by their core comic book identities, so, as a fellow wielder of Mjolnir, her suite of abilities will have a lot in common with the Odinson's, however she will also have elements that are distinctly Jane. More details on how Jane will come to life in our game will be coming in the future."
This seems to be tied rather conveniently to the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder," which will see Natalie Portman returning to the MCU as Jane Foster to bring her new version of Thor to life. Around that time, it seems players of the game will have a chance to put the hammer in her hands as well.
Spider-Man: No Way Home get electrified
The folks at Sony Pictures have released a new featurette from "Spider-Man: No Way Home" that focuses on the return of Jamie Foxx as Electro. As fans are surely aware, Foxx originally played the part in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" and, to put it nicely, it didn't go over all that well. This time around, Foxx got a bit of a redemption arc alongside Andrew Garfield, who returned as Spider-Man. They're both present in the featurette to discuss coming back to the fold. This is but a tiny fraction of what is available on the Blu-ray, which hit shelves last week for those who haven't picked it up yet.
Wait, does Liam Neeson want to make another Darkman movie?
Liam Neeson has been in a couple of big superhero movies in the form of "Batman Begins" and (albeit briefly) "The Dark Knight Rises." Not often discussed is his work in Sam Raimi's dark and bizarre 90s flick "Darkman." While the movie had a couple of sequels, Neeson did not return for them. Well, in a new conversation with ComicBook.com, the actor seems as though he would be interested in reprising the role. Assuming the script is good, that is. Neeson said:
"That's a good question. I would be very interested in reading the script. Very."
There is absolutely no indication that a new "Darkman" movie is on the table. But in the age of "everything old is new again," far stranger things have happened. Your move, Hollywood.
The Thor: Love and Thunder trailer was viewed many, many times
World's strongest Avenger with the world's best fans! Thank you for the 209M views in 24hrs! 💪⚡️ https://t.co/nKeNXBX7Wo pic.twitter.com/FsiuDR1MS4— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 19, 2022
The internet seemed pretty damn happy to finally have the "Thor: Love and Thunder" teaser trailer when it dropped yesterday. To that end, Marvel Studios revealed that the trailer was reportedly viewed a total of 209 million times in the first 24 hours. That indicates, perhaps not surprisingly, a ridiculously high level of interest in Chris Hemsworth's upcoming return as the God of Thunder, which is set to hit theaters this summer. If the movie can deliver the goods much like was done with "Thor: Ragnarok," this could be yet another gigantic hit for the Marvel empire.
Gal Gadot explains where they're at with Wonder Woman 3 currently
You may be wondering, "what's going on with "Wonder Woman 3" right now? Gal Gadot has some answers for you. It may not be wholly satisfying, but they are answers nonetheless. Speaking with Forbes, the actress explained that they are currently in the process of getting the script together:
"We're talking! We're actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it's all wheels are working and turning, and I'm super, super excited for the fans to come and watch 'Wonder Woman 3' once it's made."
Presumably, this means Gadot is working alongside director Patty Jenkins to get all of the ducks in a row. One assumes this is a priority for Warner Bros. even if "Wonder Woman 1984" was a disappointment critically and commercially when compared to the first film. But they have every opportunity to bounce back, so hopefully things are starting to come together behind the scenes.
New Ms. Marvel poster begins the 50-day countdown
Lastly, today brings a brand new poster for the upcoming "Ms. Marvel" series on Disney+, which will officially bring Kamala Khan to the MCU. The poster was released as we're now 50 days away from the premiere of the series, which stars Iman Vellani as the titular hero. This will be a pretty important show, not only because this character is truly beloved, but because she is poised to become a big part of the universe in the coming years. Outside of the show, she will be starring alongside Brie Larson's "Captain Marvel" sequel in "The Marvels" next year. In the meantime, be on the lookout for "Ms. Marvel" on June 8, 2022.