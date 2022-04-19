Superhero Bits: New Ms. Marvel Poster, Wonder Woman 3 Update & More

"Marvel's Avengers" may not have been the hit that video game developer Square Enix (or Marvel) hoped it would be, but DLC is still coming, and update 2.4 is coming soon. However, looking even further ahead, a recent blog post finds the developers revealing a little something about update 2.5, which will bring none other than Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor to the game. The post said:

"We can share that it will introduce a new playable Hero for all platforms: Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor! Our Hero designs are driven first and foremost by their core comic book identities, so, as a fellow wielder of Mjolnir, her suite of abilities will have a lot in common with the Odinson's, however she will also have elements that are distinctly Jane. More details on how Jane will come to life in our game will be coming in the future."

This seems to be tied rather conveniently to the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder," which will see Natalie Portman returning to the MCU as Jane Foster to bring her new version of Thor to life. Around that time, it seems players of the game will have a chance to put the hammer in her hands as well.