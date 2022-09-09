Inside Out Sequel Announced By Disney And Pixar

That noise you hear is the sound of Fear panicking. Or maybe it's Joy jumping up and down with glee? It could be Disgust turning her nose up as she utters, "Ugh, this better not be another 'Cars 2.'" Or maybe it's Anger yelling, "Why mess with a classic?!" It might even be Sadness quietly muttering, "Everybody knows the 'Toy Story' sequels are the only really great Pixar sequels." Honestly, it's probably all of these things at the same time.

Released in 2015, "Inside Out" takes place in the mind of Riley (voiced by Kaitlyn Dias), an 11-year-old girl whose life is upended when her family moves from Minnesota to San Francisco. Riley and the five personified emotions that oversee her thoughts and feelings are forced to navigate the many challenges that come with such a huge move. Like any other Pixar film, it's a visual feast full of lovely, inventive imagery that portrays Riley's brain as a world of glowing spheres that contain her memories and whole islands that represent the major interests in her life, like family and hockey. It's also one of the most emotionally-rich and thematically complex movies in the studio's entire oeuvre, which only feels right given its premise. (No, I'm still not ready to talk about Bing Bong.)

In surprising news, Pixar officially announced an "Inside Out" sequel during its presentation at the D23 Expo. It's the first sequel movie Pixar has confirmed working on since the release of "Toy Story 4" in June 2019, as well as the first since Pixar's president and general manager Jim Morris said the studio would be taking a break from sequels upon finishing the fourth "Toy Story" film in 2016.