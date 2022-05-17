Kevin Feige's And Rian Johnson's Star Wars Movies Are Probably Not Happening Any Time Soon

The "Star Wars" sequel trilogy has come and gone, "The Mandalorian" spearheaded the franchise's shift towards streaming, and now the future of stories set in that galaxy far, far away somehow seems both bright and oddly murky at the same time. As much as Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have taken charge of the direction laid down by interconnected Disney+ shows like the recent "The Book of Boba Fett" or "Obi-Wan Kenobi" later this month, what about a couple of big screen adventures that we've presumed were in the works for quite some time now?

In an extensive profile over at Vanity Fair, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has provided a much-needed update on all things "Star Wars." For our purposes here, one of the chief concerns has to do with the status of both "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson's officially announced trilogy of new films in the offing (though we've received little in the way of updates since) and also Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's somewhat less official project that everyone has been careful to avoid talking about in detail to this point. Well, Lucasfilm is finally breaking their silence on both of these productions and all indications are that fans will be in for a bit of a wait.

In response to the Feige "Star Wars" movie that writer Michael Waldron recently teased, the ever-cagey Kennedy diplomatically answered:

"I would love to see what movie he might come up with. But right now, no, there isn't anything specifically."