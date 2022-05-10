Sounds Like Kevin Feige's Star Wars Won't Connect Much To The Galaxy As We Know It

The future of the "Star Wars" franchise on the movie side of things remains very much mysterious at this moment in time. The Skywalker saga is over and done, several projects are in development, and several more have seemingly been scrapped, such as the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss trilogy. But Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is producing a film set within a galaxy far, far away, with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" screenwriter Michael Waldron tackling the script. And while the writer can't say much, he has now offered an intriguing little update on the project.

Speaking with Variety, Waldron was asked about his mystery "Star Wars" movie. Naturally, at this stage in the process, he can't say much of anything. He expertly dodged our questions about it not all that long ago. But the "Loki" and "Rick and Morty" writer did offer just enough to raise some eyebrows in this particular interview. Here's what Waldron had to say about it:

"We're finally into it in earnest. I mean, I'm writing away. It's a lot of fun. I'm enjoying having the freedom on that to do something that's not necessarily a sequel or anything. It maybe has a little bit less of a — it just doesn't have a bunch of TV shows and movies that you're servicing on top of it, the way I did with 'Doctor Strange.' So it's nice. It feels like a different exercise."

Now that is a potentially compelling concept for fans of the franchise as it currently exists. If you're tired of everything connecting to the Skywalkers, and of the shows largely taking place on Tatooine when there is an entire galaxy to explore, it seems like Feige and Waldron are coming from a similar vantage point.